Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. 3,743,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $606.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at $64,618,584.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.