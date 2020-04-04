Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

NYSE FC traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.