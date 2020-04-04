Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSTA. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

LON:FSTA traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 710 ($9.34). 11,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 954.71. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $229.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Adam Councell bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83). Also, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,625 ($31,077.35).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.