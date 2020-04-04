G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GFSZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

GFSZY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 1,485,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,341. G4S/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

