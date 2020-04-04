G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered G4S/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

GFSZY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,341. G4S/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

