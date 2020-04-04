G4S (LON:GFS) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of G4S (LON:GFS) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded G4S to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.71).

Shares of LON GFS traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 69.92 ($0.92). 12,708,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 75.52 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. G4S’s payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

In other news, insider Tim Weller bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £90,100 ($118,521.44). Also, insider Ashley Almanza sold 71,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total value of £69,107.65 ($90,907.20).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

