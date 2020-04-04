Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON GAW traded down GBX 78 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,168 ($54.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,970 ($39.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,375 ($97.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,683.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,633.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Games Workshop Group will post 17602.1475022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,400 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,170 ($94.32), for a total transaction of £100,380 ($132,044.20). Also, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,566 ($86.37) per share, with a total value of £6,959.96 ($9,155.43).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

