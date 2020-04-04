Gap Inc (GPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 28th

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the apparel retailer on Tuesday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

GAP has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GAP has a payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,268,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425,589. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.