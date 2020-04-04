Gas (GAS) Hits One Day Volume of $8.21 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Gas has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00016012 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Bitinka, Coinnest, Koinex, DragonEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.