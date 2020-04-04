GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $76,051.42 and $54.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00596063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007699 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

