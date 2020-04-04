General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cfra

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,825,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,205,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

