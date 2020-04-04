Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Genprex stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.14. 526,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.87. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 192.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Genprex worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

