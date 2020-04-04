GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

