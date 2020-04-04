GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

GVDNY stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,657. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.