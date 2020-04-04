GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,900

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,489.40 ($19.59). 8,284,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,692.81.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have acquired a total of 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,306 over the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

