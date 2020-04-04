Goldman Sachs Group Cuts DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 6,800

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DCC has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,524 ($98.97).

Shares of LON DCC traded up GBX 208 ($2.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,970 ($65.38). 755,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,322.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,359.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

