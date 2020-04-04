Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 552

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 552 ($7.26) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Informa to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Informa to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 742.40 ($9.77).

Get Informa alerts:

INF traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 363.70 ($4.78). 5,627,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 582.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 752.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 1.28%.

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.