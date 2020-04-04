Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 617

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 617 ($8.12) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Rightmove to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 539.75 ($7.10).

Shares of LON RMV traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 440 ($5.79). 2,387,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 573.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 601.96. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 1954.9998216 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

