Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Buy

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.63.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.47. 1,080,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,404. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.71 and its 200-day moving average is $555.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.