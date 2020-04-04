Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,017,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,077,884. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

