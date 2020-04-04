Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 601

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 654 ($8.60) to GBX 601 ($7.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 176.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Meggitt to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 379 ($4.99) price target (down from GBX 478 ($6.29)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Meggitt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.64 ($5.68).

LON MGGT traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.85). The company had a trading volume of 6,779,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 599.83. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total value of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

