Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 198.92 ($2.62).

LON:HSTG traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.20 ($2.45). 423,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.15.

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

