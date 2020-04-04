Goldman Sachs Group Trims ITV (LON:ITV) Target Price to GBX 98

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 98 ($1.29) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ITV to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 128 ($1.68).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 4.84 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 54.42 ($0.72). The stock had a trading volume of 26,381,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.