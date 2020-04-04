Goldman Sachs Group Trims Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Target Price to GBX 150

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKS. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 203.73 ($2.68).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON MKS traded down GBX 5.26 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.19. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.