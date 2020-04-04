Golem (GNT) Price Tops $0.0353 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Golem has a market capitalization of $34.61 million and $2.94 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Cryptopia, Upbit and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, BigONE, Liqui, Bithumb, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Huobi, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Koinex, Braziliex, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Binance, CoinExchange, WazirX, Tux Exchange, Coinbe, Tidex, Iquant, BitBay, GOPAX, ABCC, BitMart, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.