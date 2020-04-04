Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 4,991,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $37,775,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $6,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,975,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.