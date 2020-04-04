Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Grainger (LON:GRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Grainger from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.16).

GRI traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 241.60 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

