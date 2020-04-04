Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.26. 460,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

