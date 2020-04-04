Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,300. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

