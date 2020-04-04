Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised Great Panther Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Panther Mining stock remained flat at $$0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,440. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.