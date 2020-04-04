Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,036,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,440. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

