Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 825.63 ($10.86).

Shares of LON:GPOR traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 619.40 ($8.15). 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 818.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 2,708 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,134.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

