Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Deutsche Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 825.63 ($10.86).

GPOR stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 619.40 ($8.15). 1,323,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 818.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70). Insiders purchased a total of 2,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,134 over the last quarter.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

