Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.21). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 825.63 ($10.86).

Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 619.40 ($8.15). 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 818.49.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,134.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

