Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.21). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 825.63 ($10.86).
Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 619.40 ($8.15). 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 818.49.
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.