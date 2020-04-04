Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of GWB traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 575,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,864. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

