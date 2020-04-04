Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of GBX traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. 918,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,297. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

