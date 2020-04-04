GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $9.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.49.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

