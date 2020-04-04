GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $9.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.
GreenSky stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
