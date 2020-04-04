Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Grid+ has a market cap of $1.63 million and $328.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02603513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00202436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Grid+’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

