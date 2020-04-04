Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.12.

PAC stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. 218,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

