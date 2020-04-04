Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASR. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NYSE:ASR traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. 58,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,932. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

