Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to C- at TheStreet

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GNTY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 39,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,179. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

