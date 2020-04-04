GVC’s (GVC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut their target price on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,016.62 ($13.37).

LON GVC traded up GBX 33.70 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 483.70 ($6.36). 3,449,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 652.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 799.96. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.33%.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

