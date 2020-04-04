H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HEOFF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.64. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

