Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after buying an additional 2,099,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,606,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,258,000 after buying an additional 915,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,522,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,798. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.71. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

