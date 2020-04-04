Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 185 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 243.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities lowered Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hammerson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt raised Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 226.38 ($2.98).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock traded down GBX 18.08 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53.92 ($0.71). 19,090,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.67. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hammerson will post 3054.2594228 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89). Also, insider David A. Tyler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £42,750 ($56,235.20). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.