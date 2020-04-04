Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Hammerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.67 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

