Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWC. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE HWC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 680,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,306. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

