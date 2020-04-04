Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,551,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157,102. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,872,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

