Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 3,300,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.