Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Given New GBX 208 Price Target at Barclays

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.39) price objective (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.92 ($2.62).

Shares of LON HSTG traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 186.20 ($2.45). 423,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

